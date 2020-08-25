Football practices suspended after member of coaching staff tests positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Football practices have been suspended for 14 days at Lawrence County High School after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday morning.

The Superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, Dr. Robbie Fletcher, says leaders were informed that the staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning through a 15-minute rapid test.

Superintendent Fletcher says the local health department has been contacted as well as the regional epidemiologist that serves the eastern part of the Commonwealth.

Officials say the positive staff member was not involved in any back-to-school events held by the Lawrence County school district.

According to a letter sent to parents, high school football practice may resume on Tuesday, September 8.

Officials say student-athletes are at a low to minimal risk of exposure; however, parents are being asked to monitor their students for any symptoms. If a student does begin to show signs of COVID-19, officials recommend that the parent takes their student to get tested.

All other sports are allowed to continue practicing at this time, according to Superintendent Fletcher.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.