Four cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Four more cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 317 since April.

The health departments say nine additional people have recovered, bringing the total of recoveries to 266.

30 people are currently hospitalized. One person has died in connection to the virus since April.

