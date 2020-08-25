Advertisement

From heat to downpours

Busy weather week ahead
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the normally pedestrian late August period on the calendar, an active week of weather is shaping up across America. With searing heat and wildfires out west and two tropical storm systems in the Gulf, our weather will pale in importance to the wild conditions down south and out west.

Locally, Tuesday will dawn hazy and warm with patchy fog for many yet a brilliant red sky sunrise for others. Only the longer August night will help the temperature to dip into the 60s. A month ago this would have been a night with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the familiar tropical sky of summer with plenty of sun (spf 30, kids. Please!) and highs near 90. As the afternoon turns toward evening, a few thunderstorms will bubble up in the semi-scorched August heat. While parts of the WSAZ viewing area will miss out on rain, a sudden downpour can drag down cooler air and even a few trees where the winds get out of hand. Odds favor severe weather staying north of Huntington-Charleston.

By Thursday, higher humidity air will arrive ahead of the tropical feed. This will make for the “hottest” feeling day of the week, though the humidity not the temperature will be our main nemesis. Naturally the humid air can produce a downpour with little notice.

Friday starts high school football in Ohio and right now odds slightly favor showers and downpours moving in. Then as Laura’s remains scoot through the region, locally heavy rain should accompany the passage of this tropical cyclone!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: 1 hour ago
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a busy weather week across the U.S., including plenty of heat, humidity and downpours in our region.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Starting To Feel Like August Again

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
Heat builds back across the Tri-State through the middle of the upcoming week. Then, the remnants of a tropical system coming from the Gulf of Mexico will need to be watched towards the end of the week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Storms, heat, then storms again

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected on Sunday, with a few lingering isolated showers on Monday. Heat will then build during the middle of the week but ultimately will be hampered by another round of showers and storms towards the end of the week.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Scattered showers, storms this weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
“Unsettled” weather will continue this weekend in the sense of scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours. By next week, heat becomes the main weather story as 90-degree temperatures return.

Forecast

Anticipating weekend showers

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT
The weather this weekend will range from bright sun to torrent of rain. Tony headlines the ups and downs of the forecast.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Showers Increase

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The flirtation with September was fleeting as the mugginess of summer is returning. Tony says that means the risk of showers and downpours is back in the forecast.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to the weekend and early next week as summer enters its last few weeks.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | A Transition Back To “August”

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The spell of fall in summer weather will soon run its course. Tony headlines the return of the "summer stickiness."