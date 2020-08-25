From heat to downpours

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the normally pedestrian late August period on the calendar, an active week of weather is shaping up across America. With searing heat and wildfires out west and two tropical storm systems in the Gulf, our weather will pale in importance to the wild conditions down south and out west.

Locally, Tuesday will dawn hazy and warm with patchy fog for many yet a brilliant red sky sunrise for others. Only the longer August night will help the temperature to dip into the 60s. A month ago this would have been a night with lows in the 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature the familiar tropical sky of summer with plenty of sun (spf 30, kids. Please!) and highs near 90. As the afternoon turns toward evening, a few thunderstorms will bubble up in the semi-scorched August heat. While parts of the WSAZ viewing area will miss out on rain, a sudden downpour can drag down cooler air and even a few trees where the winds get out of hand. Odds favor severe weather staying north of Huntington-Charleston.

By Thursday, higher humidity air will arrive ahead of the tropical feed. This will make for the “hottest” feeling day of the week, though the humidity not the temperature will be our main nemesis. Naturally the humid air can produce a downpour with little notice.

Friday starts high school football in Ohio and right now odds slightly favor showers and downpours moving in. Then as Laura’s remains scoot through the region, locally heavy rain should accompany the passage of this tropical cyclone!

