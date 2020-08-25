Gov. Beshear reports 688 new COVID cases; announces commutations of 646 inmates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Tuesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 688 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the state total to 44,568. The governor says the state is seeing a 5.07 percent positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new COVID-19 cases, 96 are in kids 18 or younger.

As of Tuesday, 593 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 151 are in the ICU and 81 are on a ventilator. There have been at least 831,302 COVID-19 tests performed in the state, and at least 9,594 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

There were 10 reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 895.

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 81-year-old man from Bell County; a 59-year-old man from Daviess County; an 89-year-old man from Jefferson County; three women, ages 80, 84 and 85, from Lewis County; an 87-year-old woman from Logan County; an 84-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman from Scott County; and a 79-year-old man from Webster County.

Gov. Beshear began with an update on schools. Among K-12 schools, there are 57 active cases of COVID-19 in students and 25 in faculty and staff. In colleges and universities, there are 236 active cases in students and 15 in faculty and staff.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced Tuesday an $8 million to help reduce the cost of internet for low income families. The state estimates 32,000 children remain without internet.

The Lieutenant Governor said the $8 million in federal Cornavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding will help reduce the monthly cost for low-income parents to pay for internet access for their K-12 child. A request for proposals is being sent out with a goal by Sept. 15 of identifying providers that can supply high-speed internet service for all Kentucky K-12 students in low-income homes at no more than $10 per month for the next two to three school years.

The state announced commutations for 646 medically vulnerable inmates and inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence in an effort to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus. Secretary Brown said all of those receiving a commutation had been screened to ensure they had not been convicted of violent crimes or sex offenses.

“I believe the last round of commutations was fairly successful at getting people back in society and making sure they are healthy, and we are looking for the same here,” Gov. Beshear said. “I wish each of those individuals a better life moving forward, one that is constructive, one that they can find purpose in, whether that be faith, family or a good job. Let’s help make sure we can work with these individuals and give second chances.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.