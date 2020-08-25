Advertisement

Gov. DeWine breaks down sports order, outlines spectator ‘variance’ provision

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine broke down the school sports order his administration issued last week.

The order limits the maximum number of spectators to lesser of 1,500 individuals or 15 percent of fixed, seat capacity at outdoor sports venues and lesser of 300 individuals at indoor sports venues.

“The main purpose of permitting spectators at school sports events is for officials and family/household members and loved ones of players, coaches, team staff members, other event participants (like marching band and honor guard) for both home and away teams to attend,” said Gov. DeWine.

Gov. DeWine says the goal of the spectator limit is to enable at least two, or up to four, family members to attend a sports event if the venue is large enough to allow at least six feet of social distancing between groups.

Gov. DeWine said Tuesday that a variance provision in the order lets schools request a higher spectator limit by submitting a plan to the health department. That school must explain why a different capacity is needed and how social distancing will be achieved.

“It is the responsibility of the school/venue to monitor and enforce the social distancing requirement, prohibition on congregating among spectators and the other provisions outlined in the sports order,” said Gov. DeWine

Gov. DeWine says the variance cannot be to expand the number of fans beyond family members of both teams, the home band and others who may perform during the event.

Tuesday, Gov. DeWine reported 844 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The total positive coronavirus case count now stands at 115,651.

Ten deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak were reported Tuesday, bringing the total death count to 3,986.

2,021,722 Ohioans have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

