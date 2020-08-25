Guns, cash and drugs found inside home, two arrested

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A traffic stop lead deputies to a home were they recovered drugs, cash and several guns Monday.

Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith says he made the traffic stop on Kentucky State Route 503. He says drugs were found inside the vehicle and several arrests were made.

During the investigation, deputies say the obtained the location of where the drugs were purchased.

A search warrant was obtained and Sheriff Smith says a joint effort between the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office ATF, NE KY Appalachia H.I.D.T.A., the Ashland Police Department’s SWAT team and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office netted two arrests.

Joshua Gamble and Melissa York were arrested at 49 Chapman Road in Wurtland, Kentucky.

Deputies found several hand guns and long guns inside the home along with several ounces of marijuana, half a pound of crystal meth, scales and several thousand dollars in cash.

Gamble and York were charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a conviction felon and trafficking marijuana

“This is the kind of cases that can be done when agencies work together and one agency is not concerned about who gets the credit. Let’s work together to get the drugs and bad guys off the streets for a better community.”

