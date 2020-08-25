Advertisement

Kentucky AG in spotlight over Breonna Taylor probe

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Reaching across party lines, Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear said Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 he'll appoint Republican Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to serve the final weeks of his term as Kentucky's top law enforcement officer. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky. Reaching across party lines, Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear said Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 he'll appoint Republican Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron to serve the final weeks of his term as Kentucky's top law enforcement officer. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - When he ran for attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron never expected to one day hear from Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and LeBron James.

But now that the Republican has their attention, he says he remains committed to “doing the responsible thing” in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.

Cameron must decide whether three Louisville police officers will be criminally charged for their actions in the March shooting death of Taylor.

The 26-year-old Black EMT was killed when officers entered her apartment with a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and Taylor’s family has questioned the legitimacy of the warrant.

