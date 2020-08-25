Man sentenced in connection to 2018 shooting death

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge handed down a four year sentence Tuesday in a case involving a death that was first reported as a suicide more than two years ago.

David Jakob Moore was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to wanton endangerment in connection with the death of Parker Weekley, 19, of Huntington.

Weekley died in May of 2018 following a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of 11th Avenue in Huntington.

His death was first reported as a suicide, but after police presented the findings of their investigation to a grand jury, an indictment was returned.

