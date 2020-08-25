Marching bands to be allowed at W.Va. football games, with modifications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – After Monday’s announcement that marching bands wouldn’t be allowed at West Virginia football games, the WVSSAC reversed course Tuesday.

West Virginia Secondary Schools Activity Commission members announced that middle and high school marching bands will be allowed to attend and perform pre-game (National Anthem) and halftime shows at home games.

Some modifications were announced:

** Separate seating for band members (not bleachers)

** Maintain social distancing as per NFHS guidelines -- up to 9-by-6 feet for trombone players. Diamond formations are recommended.

** Only the percussion section will be allowed to play during the game

** Face coverings are to be worn by all band members while not performing. They’re to be worn while performing, if possible.

** Use of instrument bell covers when possible

** Band members and families should enter and exit the facility separately from athletes and their families when possible.

Meanwhile, the same spectator guidelines used for football and cheer will be used for band.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan released the following statement:

“We fully support the participation of band at football games. After further discussion, we believe this revised recommendation will allow participation while still maintaining safety protocols for everyone involved. We will monitor the situation closely knowing we may have to adjust again as we move forward.”

