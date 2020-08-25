Advertisement

Marshall Health physician to serve as Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools announced on Tuesday the addition of the Chief Health Officer (CHO) for the school district.

Through an agreement with Marshall Health, Dr. Andrea M. Lauffer, M.D., will provide the Cabell County Schools leadership team and Board of Education with expert guidance as students return to school and throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are thrilled to have the wise counsel of a pediatric specialist of Dr. Lauffer’s caliber,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe. Her expertise will be invaluable as we navigate operating schools safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be in constant communication with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, and will act as a liaison between local, state and national health officials and the school district.”

Lauffer, a board-certified pediatrician and internist, is an assistant professor in the departments of pediatrics and internal medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She sees patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital and serves as director of the advocacy rotation for the school’s new pediatric hospital medicine fellowship.

