Marshall University to allow fans at home football games

Marshall University Logo
Marshall University Logo(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University says fans will be allowed to attend home football games.

The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

The Marshall University athletic department says spectators will be allowed during the 2020 football season following consultation with and guidance provided by local, state and school health officials.

Officials say stadium capacity will be reduced. Those who bought season tickets will be relocated throughout Joan C. Edwards Stadium in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The Director of Athletics with Marshall says, “we are thrilled to be able to have our loyal and passionate fan base in attendance for our six home football games in 2020. We worked diligently and deliberately to create a plan that will allow us to proceed safely and take care of our season ticket-holders, students, staff and visitors. We will have a minimal amount of additional tickets available, but the best way to guarantee a seat is through the purchase of season tickets.”

More details are expected to be released.

The Marshall football team’s season opens on Saturday, September 5 at home against Eastern Kentucky University.

This is a developing story.

