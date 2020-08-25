New assistant superintendent of Putnam County Schools named

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools has named a new assistant superintendent.

Bruce McGrew has been named the Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance for Putnam County Schools.

McGrew was a longtime principal of Winfield High School.

The Putnam County Board of Education also introduced a new member to their meeting Monday evening.

Christian Wells is the newest member of the board.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.