New assistant superintendent of Putnam County Schools named
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Schools has named a new assistant superintendent.
Bruce McGrew has been named the Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance for Putnam County Schools.
McGrew was a longtime principal of Winfield High School.
The Putnam County Board of Education also introduced a new member to their meeting Monday evening.
Christian Wells is the newest member of the board.
