Power outages reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Strong storms that moved through our region Tuesday evening have caused power outages across Kanawha County.

According to AEP’s outage map, 2,827 customer outages have been reported in the Frame and Elkview area. No estimated restoration time is listed.

1,782 customer outages have been recorded in the West Side of Charleston, and surrounding areas with no restoration times given.

