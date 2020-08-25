Advertisement

PPE vending machines installed on Marshall’s campus

Marshall University is the first university in the country to have RapidMask2Go vending machines on campus.
Marshall University is the first university in the country to have RapidMask2Go vending machines on campus.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The newest amenity at Marshall University is all about helping students meet health and safety guidelines while on campus in 2020: vending machines stocked with personal protective equipment.

Marshall is the first university in the country to have RapidMask2Go vending machines on campus.  

Forgot your mask or hand sanitizer? No problem, there are now four vending machines on campus where anyone can purchase three different types of masks, hand sanitizer and wipes.

The company is called RapidMask2Go. Over the last few months, the company’s founder, David Edelman, saw the overwhelming need to provide inexpensive, easily accessible PPE materials for the general public. After having extra face masks, David bought a vending machine off Craigslist and launched RapidMask2Go on May 1.

“I think as people have begun to grasp the mask culture for the time, they recognize it as a need, a grab and go option for them, it’s convenient and right at their fingertips,” said David Edelman, founder of RapidMask2Go.

The RapidMask2Go machines are located in four locations:

  • Memorial Student Center, 1680 5th Avenue
  • Twin Towers Marketplace, 1850 5th Avenue
  • Smith Hall, 1603 3rd Avenue
  • Science Building, 1705 3rd Avenue

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

South Charleston Police Department looking for two individuals

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The two were last seen in a 2008 dark grey Nissan Altima with a sun roof and tinted windows.

Local

Marching bands to be allowed at W.Va. football games, with modifications

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Some specific modifications have been announced.

Local

Cabell County Schools votes for blended model for fall semester

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Students will go two days a week and do remote learning the three other days.

West Virginia

Marshall Health physician to serve as Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Through an agreement with Marshall Health, Dr. Andrea M. Lauffer, M.D., will provide the Cabell County Schools leadership team and Board of Education with expert guidance as students return to school and throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

COVID-19 related death reported in Greenup County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say a 79-year-old woman has passed away from virus complications.

Latest News

Local

First COVID-19-related death reported in Jackson County, Ohio

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Jackson County Health Department said the case involved a resident from Oakwood Community Health Center.

Local

2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The county has had 58 cases this month alone and 222 overall since the pandemic began.

Local

Marshall University reports 13 active COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Forty cases have been confirmed, and 27 people have recovered.

Breaking

Severe weather risk for evening activities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
Storms are set to prowl the region this evening with localized severe weather likely.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 688 new COVID cases; announces commutations of 646 inmates

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Tuesday update on COVID-19 in the state.