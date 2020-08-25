Putnam County dance teams rally together for Board of Education support

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At Monday night’s Putnam County Board of Education meeting, the Poca and Winfield High School dance teams stood together with one goal - to grant dance teams the ability to perform during football games.

WVSSAC announced that they have no control over dance teams, so the teams brought signs reading “Dance Matters Too” and “Let Us Dance” to ask for the Board’s support in their performances.

Adyson Gillispie, a senior in the Winfield High School Dance Company, said, “I of course support cheer and football, and I want everyone to be able to play because I want it to be a good season. It’s our last year. I just think it’s not fair that if we don’t get to go then no one should go.”

The Putnam County Board of Education expressed their support for the groups. Superintendent John Hudson stated he would look into all possible options to ensure that the band and dance teams were able to perform.

No definite decision on whether or not dance teams will be able to perform has been made at this time.

