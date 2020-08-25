Advertisement

Russell Red Devils Finally Take The Field

KY high schools start practice for fall on Monday
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - High schools in Kentucky normally are the first teams to prepare for the fall athletic season. In 2020, they will be the last ones as they were finally able to practice for the upcoming seasons on Monday August 24th. The first competitions for sports like football, soccer, volleyball and cross country can start the week of September 7th. WSAZ stopped by the home of the Russell Red Devils as they took the field.

