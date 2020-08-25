Advertisement

Several trees down around Huntington; power outages reported

A storm moved through the area during the 6 o'clock hour
Several trees fell after a strong storm moved through parts of Huntington on Tuesday night.
Several trees fell after a strong storm moved through parts of Huntington on Tuesday night.(Andrew Colegrove/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several trees and limbs have fallen Tuesday evening in Huntington, especially in the area of 3rd Avenue.

NewsChannel 3′s Andrew Colegrove reports a several-block stretch near the 2700 block is littered after the storm that moved through.

He also reports a church awning was also blown off as a result of the high winds.

A large tree limb was brought down just outside the Cabell County Board of Education Tuesday evening.

The limb is blocking one lane of 5th Avenue and damaged a traffic signal.

According to the AEP, power outage map there are roughly 3,000 customers without power in Cabell County and surrounding areas.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

