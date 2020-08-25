Several trees down around Huntington; power outages reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several trees and limbs have fallen Tuesday evening in Huntington, especially in the area of 3rd Avenue.

NewsChannel 3′s Andrew Colegrove reports a several-block stretch near the 2700 block is littered after the storm that moved through.

He also reports a church awning was also blown off as a result of the high winds.

A large tree limb was brought down just outside the Cabell County Board of Education Tuesday evening.

The limb is blocking one lane of 5th Avenue and damaged a traffic signal.

According to the AEP, power outage map there are roughly 3,000 customers without power in Cabell County and surrounding areas.

