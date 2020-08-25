Advertisement

Severe weather risk for evening activities

Storm Watch this evening
Storms are set to prowl the region this evening with localized severe weather likely.
Storms are set to prowl the region this evening with localized severe weather likely.
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It has been more than a week but a new 90-degree summer day has graced our presence, but this time with a thundery twist! Storms are set to prowl the region this evening with localized severe weather likely.

The timing for these storms begins to the north where the 5 to 7 p.m. period will see a squall line of cells form and then approach the I-64 zone coming in from Central Ohio and Northern West Virginia. By 7 through 9 p.m., these storms will march their way across the I-64 zone and into the coalfield region, with most of the action gone by 10 p.m.

At evening sports, band and cheerleading practices, watch for a darkening north sky and a freshening cooler wind to announce the arrival of rain and thunder roughly a half hour later.

The main risks from these storms will be from power hits (lightning strikes and high winds) and local high water (street flooding).

