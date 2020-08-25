Advertisement

Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

Officials say five of Tuesday’s cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.
Officials say five of Tuesday’s cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are six more cases of the coronavirus and one probable case.

Officials say five of Tuesday’s cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

This brings Meigs County to 24 active cases and 93 total cases. This makes 77 confirmed and 16 probable since April.

Among those testing positive include a woman between the ages of 20 to 29, a man who’s in the 50 to 59 age range, a female in the 80 to 89 year old age range, three woman between the ages of 90-99 and a boy between the ages of one to nine years old. None of these individuals are in the hospital.

61 people have recovered, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Gov. DeWine breaks down sports order, outlines spectator ‘variance’ provision

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The order limits the maximum number of spectators to lesser of 1,500 individuals or 15 percent of fixed, seat capacity at outdoor sports venues and lesser of 300 individuals at indoor sports venues.

Local

Marshall University to allow fans at home football games

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The university made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Local

Four cases of coronavirus confirmed in Scioto County

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments, this brings the total to 317 since April.

Local

W.Va. Governor says bands can play at games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has made an announcement regarding whether or not high school bands will be allowed to perform at football games.

Latest News

Local

Football practices suspended after member of coaching staff tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Football practices have been suspended for 14 days at Lawrence County High School after a member of the coaching staff tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Local

Guns, cash and drugs found inside home, two arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
“This is the kind of cases that can be done when agencies work together and one agency is not concerned about who gets the credit. Let’s work together to get the drugs and bad guys off the streets for a better community,” said Sheriff Matt Smith.

Local

12 test positive at University of Charleston

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the university, the return-to-campus protocol shows 12 positive out of 1,643 tests. 10 of those positive results are students and two are employees.

Local

Kentucky AG in spotlight over Breonna Taylor probe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
When he ran for attorney general of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron never expected to one day hear from Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and LeBron James.

Local

Man sentenced in connection to 2018 shooting death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
David Jakob Moore was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to wanton endangerment in connection with the death of Parker Weekley, 19, of Huntington.

Local

Eight more deaths reported in W.Va. related to COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, there have been 403,394 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,395 total cases and 187 deaths.