Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are six more cases of the coronavirus and one probable case.

Officials say five of Tuesday’s cases are associated with the outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

This brings Meigs County to 24 active cases and 93 total cases. This makes 77 confirmed and 16 probable since April.

Among those testing positive include a woman between the ages of 20 to 29, a man who’s in the 50 to 59 age range, a female in the 80 to 89 year old age range, three woman between the ages of 90-99 and a boy between the ages of one to nine years old. None of these individuals are in the hospital.

61 people have recovered, according to the health department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.