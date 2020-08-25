South Charleston Police Department looking for two individuals

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals.

There are currently several outstanding warrants against Daniel Ray James and Tiarra Brooke McCallister from Charleston Police Department, South Charleston Police Department, Kanawha County Sherriff's Department and the West Virginia State Police all for larceny related crimes.

The two were last seen in a 2008 dark grey Nissan Altima with a sun roof and tinted windows.

If anyone knows the location of the couple, or has any other information about the incidents, they are asked to contact Detective J. D Keeney at (304) 744-5951 (ext 108) or the SCPD tip-line at (304)744-6521.

