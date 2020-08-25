Tree falls, damages traffic signal

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A large tree limb was brought down just outside the Cabell County Board of Education Tuesday evening.

The limb is blocking one lane of 5th Avenue and damaged a traffic signal.

A strong storm moved through Huntington around 6:30 p.m., briefly knocking out electricity in the board office after they wrapped up a special meeting.

