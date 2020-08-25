Tree falls on car, woman trapped

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on their way Tuesday evening to an incident where a woman says a tree fell on her car, and she is trapped inside.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the woman says she is not injured.

The Route 34 and Red House Volunteer fire departments are on the way to the scene, which is located in the 6700 block of McLane Pike near Bowels Ridge.

AEP is also on the way to determine if there are any live electric lines involved.

No other information is available currently.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

