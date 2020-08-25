Advertisement

Tree falls on car, woman trapped

She told dispatchers she was not injured.
Crews are working to get a woman out of her car after a tree fell on it in Putnam County, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Crews are on their way Tuesday evening to an incident where a woman says a tree fell on her car, and she is trapped inside.

According to Putnam County dispatchers, the woman says she is not injured.

The Route 34 and Red House Volunteer fire departments are on the way to the scene, which is located in the 6700 block of McLane Pike near Bowels Ridge.

AEP is also on the way to determine if there are any live electric lines involved.

No other information is available currently.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

