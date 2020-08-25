Advertisement

West Virginia Governor announces grants to STOP Violence Against Women Act

It will go to 27 projects across the state, including branches in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane counties.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced $1.1 million in STOP Violence Against Women grant program funds.

It will go to 27 projects across the state, including branches in Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh and Roane counties.

It will help establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to help the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.

These grants will help provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and will be administered by the Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services.

“The people who perpetuate these terrible crimes against women absolutely need to be brought to justice every time,” Gov. Justice said. “The trauma they cause is profound and we need to do everything we can to stop these incidents of violence from occurring. That’s why I take pride in this grant program. It’s truly going to make a difference that matters.”

