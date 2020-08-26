Another COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County, 14 new cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Another person in Kanawha County has died of COVID-19-related complications.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department made that announcement Wednesday, saying there are 14 new cases in the county.

The latest death brings the overall death toll in the county to 29.

There have been 1,329 confirmed cases, 381 which remain active. Recovered cases were at 933 as of Wednesday.

