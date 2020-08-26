12 people face federal charges in two-county drug investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Twelve people face federal charges in connection with a two-county drug investigation that involved trafficking of heroin and other substances, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Wednesday.

Stuart said “Second Wave” is a long-term investigation in Kanawha and Fayette counties that also involved methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking.

“A drug trafficking organization that was fueling terrible addiction, pain, chaos and despair is now shut down,” Stuart said in a release. “The people of Kanawha and Fayette counties are certainly safer as a result of today’s arrests.”

A federal grand jury returned two indictments, charging 12 people in connection with drug trafficking.

The investigation has involved local, state and federal law enforcement officials, Stuart said.

Residents say it comes as a sense of relief.

“When I was a kid, you could leave your doors unlocked,” Montgomery area resident Greg Petry said. “Now, you better not leave your car door unlocked. I mean, it’s not safe like it used to be. There is too much. With drugs comes stealing and all that other stuff that comes with it.”

Charged in a six count indictment are Jason Michael Terrell, 36, of Mount Carbon; Larry Terrence Martin, 31, of Charleston; Carol Belton, 61, of Montgomery; Steven Matthew Bumpus, 31, of Charleston; Jimmy Lee Coleman, 34, of Gauley Bridge; Roger Jarea Drake, 31, of Charleston; Rashawn Akmed Miller, 36, of Columbus, Ohio; William Lee Patton, 62, of Montgomery; Craig Edward Redman, 41, of Kimberly; Tonya Nichole Simerly, 35, of Montgomery; and Ronald Lee Thomas, III, 28, of Charleston. The indictment charges Terrell, Martin, Belton, Coleman, Drake, Miller, Patton and Redman with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from July 2019 to August 2020. The indictment further charges Bumpus, Simerly and Thomas with various drug trafficking crimes carried out in connection with the DTO.

