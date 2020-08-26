Another COVID-19 related death reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported the second death in Scioto County related to the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.

Four new cases of coronavirus were also reported, bringing the total number to 321 since the start of the outbreak.

The health departments also confirmed an additional hospitalization due to the virus Wednesday.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The county’s status is re-evaluated each Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.