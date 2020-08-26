Advertisement

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Scioto County

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments reported the second death in Scioto County related to the COVID-19 virus Wednesday.

Four new cases of coronavirus were also reported, bringing the total number to 321 since the start of the outbreak.

The health departments also confirmed an additional hospitalization due to the virus Wednesday.

Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The county’s status is re-evaluated each Thursday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County, 14 new cases

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest death brings the overall death toll in the county to 29.

Back To School

Ashland Independent Schools begin virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Ashland Independent Schools began virtual learning. It’s a move many school districts in Kentucky made after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended no in-person learning until Sept. 28.

Local

12 people face federal charges in two-county drug investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said “Second Wave” is a long-term investigation in Kanawha and Fayette counties that involved heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking.

Latest News

Local

Fatal crash closes road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 522 and U.S. 52 in Wheelersburg.

Local

COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Rehabilitation Center reported in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Meigs County Health Department reported thirteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 696 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 4.64 percent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Wednesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Local

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials, a 71-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman tested positive.

Local

Possible move in the works for the Cabell County Career and Technical Education Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Now that voters have supported the 2020 bond proposal, the Cabell County Board of Education could be relocating the Career and Technical Education Center.

Local

Case of coronavirus confirmed on high school soccer team

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to official with Putnam County Schools, they’ve been notified about a positive case within the Hurricane High School girls soccer program.