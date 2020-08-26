Advertisement

Ashland Independent Schools begin virtual learning

More students returned to the classroom Wednesday without even leaving their homes.
Poage Elementary begins virtual learning in Ashland, Kentucky.
Poage Elementary begins virtual learning in Ashland, Kentucky.(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - More students returned to the classroom Wednesday without even leaving their homes.

Ashland Independent Schools began virtual learning. It’s a move many school districts in Kentucky made after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended no in-person learning until Sept. 28.

Poage Elementary fifth-grad teachers kicked off the day at 9 a.m., laying down ground rules for their Google Classroom.

In one fifth grade teacher’s case, she partnered up with another teacher to teach together.

“While one of us is teaching, the other is controlling the chat and reaching out to parents on Remind if they need help on Remind,” said fifth-grade teacher Robin Stanfield. “We thought that was the best way to meet everyone’s needs. "

The day got off to a smooth start with nearly perfect attendance and no technical issues. However, Stanfield said it wasn’t without a lot of practice.

“We did a lot of Google Meets with our fellow teachers and put them in as students and we learned, ‘oh we can’t mute them', or you know, the first one in can mute the children but the other teachers can’t,” Stanfield said.

The learning will continue as teachers navigate their first virtual start of the school year. Stanfield says with patience, and a little fun, the teachers and the students will be just fine.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back To School

Cabell County teachers return to school

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Katie Wilson
Cabell County teachers are back in the classroom with two weeks to go before class is in session.

West Virginia

Marshall Health physician to serve as Cabell County Schools Chief Health Officer

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Through an agreement with Marshall Health, Dr. Andrea M. Lauffer, M.D., will provide the Cabell County Schools leadership team and Board of Education with expert guidance as students return to school and throughout the 2020-2021 school year.

Back To School

Ironton students return to school, some opting for in-person learning five days a week

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
It was the first day of school for Ironton students in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Back To School

South Point schools roll out changes ahead of new school year

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Kelsey Souto
School staff have been getting the building ready for students to return to the classroom.

Latest News

Back To School

New Boston Local Schools begin first day of classes

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The school is beginning the year at Level 2- Orange, indicating an increase in coronavirus exposure in the county.

Local

Chesapeake Union Exempted Village Schools to start back Aug. 31 with remote learning

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:20 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That virtual learning will take place during the first nine weeks of school.

Back To School

Portsmouth City School teachers return to work

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:16 AM EDT
|
By Katie Wilson
The agenda for teachers the next two weeks will focus on learning to teach virtually.

Local

Virtual education to start Sept. 8 for Raceland-Worthington Schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
That decision comes after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recommended earlier this month for in-person learning to be delayed until late September due to COVID-19 concerns.

Local

Gov. Justice announces changes to color-coding system for reopening schools

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Adjustments were made Monday to the color-coding system released Friday that officials say will determine whether individual counties are allowed to reopen school to in-person instruction come Sept. 8.

Sports

Tigers Smiling For The Camera

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
They were talking football in Ironton Friday as the team held its' annual media day.