Ashland Independent Schools begin virtual learning

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - More students returned to the classroom Wednesday without even leaving their homes.

Ashland Independent Schools began virtual learning. It’s a move many school districts in Kentucky made after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended no in-person learning until Sept. 28.

Poage Elementary fifth-grad teachers kicked off the day at 9 a.m., laying down ground rules for their Google Classroom.

In one fifth grade teacher’s case, she partnered up with another teacher to teach together.

“While one of us is teaching, the other is controlling the chat and reaching out to parents on Remind if they need help on Remind,” said fifth-grade teacher Robin Stanfield. “We thought that was the best way to meet everyone’s needs. "

The day got off to a smooth start with nearly perfect attendance and no technical issues. However, Stanfield said it wasn’t without a lot of practice.

“We did a lot of Google Meets with our fellow teachers and put them in as students and we learned, ‘oh we can’t mute them', or you know, the first one in can mute the children but the other teachers can’t,” Stanfield said.

The learning will continue as teachers navigate their first virtual start of the school year. Stanfield says with patience, and a little fun, the teachers and the students will be just fine.

