Breonna Taylor protest: 64 arrests near Kentucky Derby venue

Oprah Winfrey had dozens of billboards installed around Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A protest arising from the police shooting of an unarmed Black woman, Breonna Taylor, led to more than 60 arrests near Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby.

The activist group Until Freedom organized Tuesday’s march by hundreds that reached a Louisville park near the race track.

Activists have held demonstrations for months to demand the arrest of the officers who shot Taylor.

The 26-year-old woman was fatally shot in her home during a police narcotics raid on March 13.

No drugs were found.

Police said 64 people who sat down in the street were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing a roadway.

