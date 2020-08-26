Cabell County Schools updates re-entry plan

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County Schools announced Tuesday the district would only offer blended or virtual learning for the first semester. This will eliminate the option of five days a week in-person classes that nearly 5,000 people chose in the district’s surveys.

“I’m a single person, so I can’t quit my job to stay home to make sure my grandkids are getting their work done. My girls have to work; it’s quite inconvenient,” said Dawn Lewis, whose five grandchildren were supposed to attend in-person.

Under the revised re-entry plan, students will begin Sept. 8 -- with last names beginning with the letters A-K reporting Tuesday and Wednesday -- and students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z reporting Thursday and Friday.

Beginning the week of Sept. 14, students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will attend Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names beginning with the letters L-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.

All students will be learning remotely on Wednesdays to allow for cleaning.

In a statement, Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe said he understands the inconvenience the change will cause for some families but, “at the same time, Cabell County has been teetering on the edge of yellow and orange on the Department and Health and Human Resources COVID-19 tracking map for several weeks. Combined with the return of Marshall University students and what we are witnessing at public schools that have already returned elsewhere in the nation, we have to combine the of returning to five-day, face-to-face instruction with the reality of what is occurring in our community. If we don’t institute more social distancing and cleaning protocols from the beginning of the school year, we believe fully opening our buildings would quickly result in our district once again having to move completely to remote instruction.”

Saxe told WSAZ, per the WVSSAC recommendation, sports teams will be allowed to meet for practice five days a week in-person.

Cabell County Schools’ first day of classes will be Sept. 8.

