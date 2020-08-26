Cabell County teachers return to school

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County teachers are back in the classroom, with two weeks to go before class is in session.

It’s still unclear what the start of the school year will look like and with the spread of COVID-19 changing day-by-day. Teachers like Nikki Kidder are over preparing to stay ahead.

“This is going to be a different year so everything is going to look and feel different,” Kidder said. “So it’s a whole lot of prep, organizing, cleaning, scrubbing, moving, those are the things most teachers are doing today.”

Tuesday’s prep work was mostly about the physical classroom. However, teachers will teach students in school, as well as blended learners.

The different learning options create more work for teachers. Kidder says she’s leaning on her fellow coworkers to help her get it all done.

“If one of us does math, one of us does reading and we’re not doing double the work,” Kidder said. “So it’s kind of like we’re teaching both classes because if I’m going to do math recordings and math videos and share them with her, she’ll do reading.”

Kidder says her ideas to collaborate and work ahead started as early as last spring. In fact, she says she and many teachers have been working all summer to get ready for school.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the county’s preparation is what will set them up to succeed.

“All hands have been on deck in trying to plan appropriately for the safe re-entry of learning this fall, and I feel very confident that we are going to be able to ensure the safety and health of all of our students and staff every single day when we return to learning September 8th,” Saxe said.

