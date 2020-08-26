Case of coronavirus confirmed on high school soccer team

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been a positive case of COVID-19 confirmed on a high school soccer team.

According to official with Putnam County Schools, they’ve been notified about a positive case within the Hurricane High School girls soccer program.

Putnam County Schools is working closely with the Putnam County Health Department to do contact tracing.

Officials say practices have been postponed at this time.

