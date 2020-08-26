COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Rehabilitation Center reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department reported thirteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Officials say twelve of the cases are associated with an outbreak at Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

According to the health department, 36 cases are still active in the county. 106 cases of the virus have been reported since April.

The public is being asked to not call the health department for questions regarding these cases while contact tracing is being completed. Individuals at risk of exposure are being notified, officials say.

Wednesday the health department also reported one recovered case of COVID-19, bringing the total of recovered cases to 62.

