COVID-19 KY | New cases include 114 children under the age of 18

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 696 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to at least 45,230 cases.

Gov. Beshear said Wednesday during a press briefing that 112 of the newly reported cases were children under the age of 18 and 22 were under the age of five.

“We hope people out there are making good decisions, especially those that are in charge of our youth. I know this is a difficult time, but we need to be wise,” the Governor said. “We need to make sure that we make decisions based on science and on what’s in the best interest of those we serve and not just based on complaints.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported seven new deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 902 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“The virus doesn’t care that we get tired or frustrated, it doesn’t care if we want to go back to our lives, it is just as aggressive, it is just as deadly and it is killing people we know,” Gov. Beshear said. “So it’s up to us to be strong and resilient enough.”

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 839,454 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.64%. At least 9,691 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

