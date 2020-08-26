Advertisement

Driver arrested after pursuit in Scioto County

A driver was arrested early Wednesday evening after a pursuit on U.S. 52 West that ended in the Sciotodale area, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A driver was arrested early Wednesday evening after a pursuit on U.S. 52 West that ended in the Sciotodale area, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.

Investigators say the driver hit a median, just before the state Route 823 exit toward Lucasville, and the SUV went over a hill.

Troopers say they were pursuing the driver for excessive speed.

