Driver arrested after pursuit in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A driver was arrested early Wednesday evening after a pursuit on U.S. 52 West that ended in the Sciotodale area, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say.

Investigators say the driver hit a median, just before the state Route 823 exit toward Lucasville, and the SUV went over a hill.

Troopers say they were pursuing the driver for excessive speed.

