Fatal crash closes road

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly crash.

It happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 522 and U.S. 52 in Wheelersburg.

Two vehicles are involved. At least one person has died, according to investigators.

Troopers say State Route 522 is shut down at this time and is expected to be closed for a while.

