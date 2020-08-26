Advertisement

First half of concert season cancelled

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra says they have cancelled concerts for the first half of the concert season.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

According to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the concerts scheduled for October through January will be cancelled due to safety concerns caused by COVID-19.

The organization is exploring other options, such as live streaming.

President Joe Tackett with the WVSO says, “the WV Symphony Orchestra has been incredibly fortunate to receive steadfast support from patrons and donors, as well as corporate, foundation and community partners for 81 years. Nevertheless, we anticipate these cancellations will have a tremendous impact on the finances of the orchestra, so we appreciate the ongoing support of our community.”

