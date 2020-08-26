Advertisement

Herd players make all CUSA preseason honors

(WYMT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Five Marshall players have been honored with 1st team ALL Conference USA honors, including running back Brenden Knox, the reigning CUSA MVP.

Knox was named the league’s preseason player of the year after rushing for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. He also caught 14 passes for 129 yards and enters the season as the 6th leading rusher in college football based off of last season’s numbers.

He was joined by Offensive Lineman Cain Madden, linebacker Tavante Beckett, defensive back Nazeeh Johnson and punt returner Talik Keaton as first team honorees.

Marshall opens the season on September 5th at home against Eastern Kentucky.

