IRS to send out checks to 50,000 people after error

FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(CNN) - The IRS is sending out catch-up economic impact payment checks to roughly 50,000 people after an error occurred in the rush to send out stimulus payments earlier this year.

The affected individuals had their part of the economic impact payment (EIP) diverted to pay their spouse’s past-due child support.

The agency identified the error and is set to issue the payments in early-to-mid September.

The IRS will issue the missing portion of the EIP automatically. Affected individuals don’t have to do anything to get the money.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

