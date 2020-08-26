Man finds brother’s remains after 49 years

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In 1971, a baby was born stillborn. While the mother recovered in the hospital, the father buried the child in an unmarked grave at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville.

Decades later on her deathbed, the woman, Vivian Lanham, told her son Ed that she wanted him to find his brother and move him to be laid beside her at their plots in Baylous Cemetery.

“There’s been a lot of disappointment and a lot of heartache in trying to find him,” said Ed Lanham. “A lot of disappointment.”

It was 23 years ago that Ed’s mom made the request. He said life and kids and other things got in the way. But several years ago, he picked up the mission again -- determined to find answers.

“So I could prove that he was there and the office of vital statistics provided the death certificate and it listed my dad as an employee of White Chapel Cemetery, so I proved that he worked there,” Lanham said. “So for six months, it was all chasing paper.”

A map found in a family album gave Ed an idea of where he believed his brother was. He spent years working with cemetery management to try and find the remains but never had any luck.

Ed’s family saw our story several months ago about White Chapel Memorial Gardens and reached out to share his story. Within the last few weeks, things really started moving. Property management and regional reps were able to make the necessary calls and get the approval to dig and probe the grounds.

On Monday, after an unsuccessful dig, ground crews removed a tree. Placed directly below was a casket.

Inside, is baby Robert Zane. The roots of the tree grew around him, keeping him safe all these years.

Ed believes the tree was planted by his father to mark the spot.

He says the process has been long and painful for his family.

“I’m sorry about the agony I put you all through in doing this, but it had to be done,” Lanham said.

He says finding his brother and finally laying him to rest beside his mother is the peace they all needed.

“I haven’t slept much in years,” Lanham said. “I think I’ll sleep like a baby tonight.”

Ed now has plans to purchase markers for both his brother and sister -- a permanent marking etched in stone. He says StoneMor went above and beyond to help him see this journey through to the end.

He hopes his story will help other families suffering from unresolved issues with the company will see that efforts are being made to improve the property and their relationships.

