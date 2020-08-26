Advertisement

Man finds brother’s remains after 49 years

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In 1971, a baby was born stillborn. While the mother recovered in the hospital, the father buried the child in an unmarked grave at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville.

Decades later on her deathbed, the woman, Vivian Lanham, told her son Ed that she wanted him to find his brother and move him to be laid beside her at their plots in Baylous Cemetery.

“There’s been a lot of disappointment and a lot of heartache in trying to find him,” said Ed Lanham. “A lot of disappointment.”

It was 23 years ago that Ed’s mom made the request. He said life and kids and other things got in the way. But several years ago, he picked up the mission again -- determined to find answers.

“So I could prove that he was there and the office of vital statistics provided the death certificate and it listed my dad as an employee of White Chapel Cemetery, so I proved that he worked there,” Lanham said. “So for six months, it was all chasing paper.”

A map found in a family album gave Ed an idea of where he believed his brother was. He spent years working with cemetery management to try and find the remains but never had any luck.

Ed’s family saw our story several months ago about White Chapel Memorial Gardens and reached out to share his story. Within the last few weeks, things really started moving. Property management and regional reps were able to make the necessary calls and get the approval to dig and probe the grounds.

On Monday, after an unsuccessful dig, ground crews removed a tree. Placed directly below was a casket.

Inside, is baby Robert Zane. The roots of the tree grew around him, keeping him safe all these years.

Ed believes the tree was planted by his father to mark the spot.

He says the process has been long and painful for his family.

“I’m sorry about the agony I put you all through in doing this, but it had to be done,” Lanham said.

He says finding his brother and finally laying him to rest beside his mother is the peace they all needed.

“I haven’t slept much in years,” Lanham said. “I think I’ll sleep like a baby tonight.”

Ed now has plans to purchase markers for both his brother and sister -- a permanent marking etched in stone. He says StoneMor went above and beyond to help him see this journey through to the end.

He hopes his story will help other families suffering from unresolved issues with the company will see that efforts are being made to improve the property and their relationships.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Soldiers return home after nearly a year away

Updated: 1 hour ago
About 140 soldiers were able to hug their families on Tuesday after being deployed for nine months in the Middle East.

News

I-64 widening project details presented

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The project will add one lane to each direction in addition to new exit and entrance ramps in the congested area of Interstate 64.

Local

Up to 27 trees down around Huntington; power outages reported

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Strong storms brought down several trees in Huntington Tuesday night.

Local

Boyd County woman indicted in case of missing dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Danielle Childers has been indicted on theft and cruelty to animal charges after investigators say she failed to return dogs she had been training back to their owners.

Latest News

News

Power outages reported in Kanawha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Strong storms that moved through our region Tuesday evening have caused power outages across Kanawha County.

Homepage

Accident shuts down two lanes of I-64

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An accident has shut down one lane of I-64 eastbound in Huntington.

Local

Tree falls, damages traffic signal

Updated: 2 hours ago
It happened along 5th Avenue, just outside the Cabell County Board of Education office.

News

Tree falls on car, woman trapped

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened in the 6700 block of McLane Pike near Bowels Ridge.

Local

3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Lewis County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest deaths were residents from Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care, which has had a widespread outbreak.

Local

South Charleston Police Department looking for two individuals

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The two were last seen in a 2008 dark grey Nissan Altima with a sun roof and tinted windows.