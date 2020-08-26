Murder warrant issued in connection to Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department are searching for a man following a shooting death Wednesday morning at a home along the city’s west side.

An active warrant for first degree murder has been issued through the Kanawha County Magistrate Court for Clarence Haley Jr., 24.

The warrant stems from the shooting death of Ronell Huff, 43, of Charleston.

Police say Huff was shot in the chest Wednesday around 1:00 a.m.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue, officers say.

Huff was pronounced dead at the hospital.

If you have any information regarding Haley’s whereabouts you are asked to call 304-348-8111.

