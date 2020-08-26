Person shot in Charleston
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was shot in Charleston early Wednesday morning.
Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened in the 1000 block of 7th Ave. around 1 a.m.
One person was shot. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.
Suspect information has not been released. Charleston Police are investigating.
