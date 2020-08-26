Advertisement

Person shot in Charleston

Police are investigating after a shooting in Charleston early Wednesday morning.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was shot in Charleston early Wednesday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened in the 1000 block of 7th Ave. around 1 a.m.

One person was shot. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown.

Suspect information has not been released. Charleston Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

