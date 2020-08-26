Advertisement

Police looking for information about a possible hit-and-run

Police say it happened on August 21 around 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Route 60.
Police say it happened on August 21 around 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Route 60.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Barboursville Police is asking for information involving a pedestrian getting hit.

A person was walking along the road when they were hit by a dark colored pickup truck. Investigators say the truck took off without stopping to help. The victim was severely injured, police say.

According to the Barboursville Police Department, a Ford emblem and a passenger side mirror were found near the victim at the scene.

If anyone has any information about a dark colored truck missing the “Ford” emblem on the front and a passenger side mirror, you’re asked to contact the Barboursville Police Investigations Unit at 304-736-5203 extension 406.

