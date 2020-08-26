Possible move in the works for the Cabell County Career and Technical Education Center

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next time you’re at the Huntington Mall you might be able to add a new career to your shopping list.

Now that voters have supported the 2020 bond proposal, the Cabell County Board of Education could be relocating the Career and Technical Education Center to the former Sears location at the mall.

The board says it will hire architects to determine the feasibility of renovating the current location or if a new location would meet needs better.

The Sears location is more than twice the size of the current career center.

“Being able to locate this in a very busy hub where people are shopping and going to restaurants is a very attractive marketing strategy we can use to make sure the community knows the resources available to them to advance their livelihoods and career,” said Cabell Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

The decision to renovate or relocate is expected to be made by the board before the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.