Advertisement

Possible move in the works for the Cabell County Career and Technical Education Center

Huntington Mall
Huntington Mall(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The next time you’re at the Huntington Mall you might be able to add a new career to your shopping list. 

Now that voters have supported the 2020 bond proposal, the Cabell County Board of Education could be relocating the Career and Technical Education Center to the former Sears location at the mall.  

The board says it will hire architects to determine the feasibility of renovating the current location or if a new location would meet needs better.  

The Sears location is more than twice the size of the current career center.

“Being able to locate this in a very busy hub where people are shopping and going to restaurants is a very attractive marketing strategy we can use to make sure the community knows the resources available to them to advance their livelihoods and career,” said Cabell Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe.

The decision to renovate or relocate is expected to be made by the board before the end of the year.  

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

12 people face federal charges in two-county drug investigation

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said “Second Wave” is a long-term investigation in Kanawha and Fayette counties that involved heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana trafficking.

Local

Fatal crash closes road

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. on State Route 522 and U.S. 52 in Wheelersburg.

Local

COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at Rehabilitation Center reported in Meigs County

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Meigs County Health Department reported thirteen additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Local

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Wednesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Local

Two new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to officials, a 71-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman tested positive.

Latest News

Local

Murder warrant issued in connection to Charleston shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An active warrant for first degree murder has been issued through the Kanawha County Magistrate Court for Clarence Haley Jr., 24.

Local

Case of coronavirus confirmed on high school soccer team

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to official with Putnam County Schools, they’ve been notified about a positive case within the Hurricane High School girls soccer program.

Local

Marshall-EKU game picked up by ESPN

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marshall Football’s season-opening game against Eastern Kentucky will be carried on ESPN, the Thundering Herd announced Wednesday.

Local

Police looking for information about a possible hit-and-run

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Police say it happened on August 21 around 3 a.m. in the 4800 block of Route 60.

Local

First half of concert season cancelled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The announcement was made Wednesday morning.