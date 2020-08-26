Advertisement

Putnam County Schools adjust arrival times

The adjustment to the school start time is to provide for more time to clean and provide time for appropriate social distancing upon arrival.
The adjustment to the school start time is to provide for more time to clean and provide time for appropriate social distancing upon arrival.(KOTA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- School start times have been updated for students in Putnam County who have opted for the in-person 5-day model.

According to a post on Putnam County Schools Facebook page, “Putnam County Schools will delay the start time of the school day for all schools during the 2020-21 school year by 30 minutes.”

According to the post, the schedule changes are to ensure there’s enough time for social distancing among students upon arrival, serve breakfast, have the building fully staffed and provide extra time for sanitation and other preparations.

“For example, if your student would usually board his or her bus at 6:15 am, this year, he or she would board at 6:45 am. If you choose to transport your student to school, and you would typically drop your student off at 7:30 am, you would now drop off at 8:00 am,” the post said.

This change is only for school start times. Dismissal times will remain the same.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Boyd County Public Schools updates re-entry plans

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The first day of school will be September 9.

News

14 people face federal charges in two-county drug investigation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fourteen people face federal charges in connection with a two-county drug investigation that involved trafficking of heroin and other substances in central West Virginia.

Video

First day of virtual school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday was the first day of virtual learning for Russell Ind. Schools.

West Virginia

Cabell County Schools updates re-entry plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Cabell County Schools announced Tuesday the district would only offer blended or virtual learning for the first semester.

Latest News

Local

Driver arrested after pursuit in Scioto County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the driver hit a median, just before the state Route 823 exit toward Lucasville, and went over a hill.

Local

COVID-19 KY | New cases include 114 children under the age of 18

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 696 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to at least 45,230 cases.

Local

Friends and family members mourn as murder investigation continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An active warrant for first-degree murder has been issued through the Kanawha County Magistrate Court for Clarence Haley Jr., 24.

Local

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

Local

Another COVID-19 related death reported in Scioto County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Scioto County remains at Level 2 or Orange on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Kanawha County, 14 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest death brings the overall death toll in the county to 29.