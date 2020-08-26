Putnam County Schools adjust arrival times

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- School start times have been updated for students in Putnam County who have opted for the in-person 5-day model.

According to a post on Putnam County Schools Facebook page, “Putnam County Schools will delay the start time of the school day for all schools during the 2020-21 school year by 30 minutes.”

According to the post, the schedule changes are to ensure there’s enough time for social distancing among students upon arrival, serve breakfast, have the building fully staffed and provide extra time for sanitation and other preparations.

“For example, if your student would usually board his or her bus at 6:15 am, this year, he or she would board at 6:45 am. If you choose to transport your student to school, and you would typically drop your student off at 7:30 am, you would now drop off at 8:00 am,” the post said.

This change is only for school start times. Dismissal times will remain the same.

