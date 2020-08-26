Three additional COVID-19 related deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported three additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there have been 409,429 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,540 total cases and 190 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths involve a 61-year old female from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Ohio County, and a 72-year old female from Mercer County.

7,601 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (777), Boone (131), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (501), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (195), Gilmer (18), Grant (138), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (259), Jackson (194), Jefferson (332), Kanawha (1,281), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (134), Mason (91), McDowell (72), Mercer (284), Mineral (131), Mingo (222), Monongalia (1,072), Monroe (91), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (254), Raleigh (331), Randolph (220), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (232), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (8), Wood (297), Wyoming (55).

