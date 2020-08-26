Tropical air then Laura

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vicious storms feed on heat

The late afternoon-early evening hours of Tuesday mustered some of the strongest storms of the summer with brief cloudbursts of rain and a short but intense few minutes of high winds.

As the storms move away the damp ground and light winds will supply a nice recipe for valley dense fog pre-dawn.

Ahead on Wednesday and Thursday even Friday 3 more days of summer swelter with highs nearing 90 degrees all 3 days. While a shower or thunderstorm is likely to show up somewhere on all 3 days, most areas will be dry on Wednesday followed by slightly higher coverage of afternoon action Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile Hurricane Laura is growing in strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Her nasty intentions will be unleashed by Thursday as tropical downpours arrive along the Gulf coast accompanied by fierce winds.

After making a Thursday landfall, Laura will head north reaching the Mississippi Valley on Friday and the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys on Saturday. With the center of Laura’s remnants passing directly through our region on Saturday morning, heavy rains are likely. But no sooner will Laura arrive that she will depart by afternoon. This sets the stage for improving weather Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

