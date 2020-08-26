True tropical air arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tropical air from Marco and Laura

When you think of hurricanes, the first thoughts are about torrents of rain, battering waves and howling winds. But the unsung nemesis that drives these summer ocean storms is the tropical air that carry. And in this rare week where two storms have traveled thousands of miles in order to get to America, it makes sense that Marco and Laura will haul our highest absolute humidity (dew point) air of the summer.

Now these are NOT going to be the hottest days (mid-upper 90s in July hold that distinction, but they will be the steamiest so our outdoor air conditioner units will sweat up a storm and people like me who play golf with eyeglasses will find the going awfully foggy.

Thursday will dawn with temperatures near 70 and near 100% relative humidity. Fog will dangle along water bodies while a hazy red sky start will greet the new day in areas that stay fog free.

By day, so thick will the humidity level be, that the orange haze of summer will drape the skyline. As high temperatures make it to near 90 degrees, a late day shower or thunderstorm will creep back into the forecast.

As Laura’s remains draw closer on Friday, the dew point will rise into the mid even upper 70s which would be akin to living in the jungle or a steam bath. This time any late day thunder action could impact Ohio high school football games. Highs will be within a whisker of 90 again.

Saturday will see Laura’s remains pass with morning rain and downpours, followed by an afternoon break. When a front crosses by evening a last wave of rain would be plausible.

Cooler, drier more cozy air will arrive Sunday and last into next week!

