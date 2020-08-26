Advertisement

True tropical air arrives

Get set to be muggy, by sticky tropical air!
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Laura, fed by the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm.(Source: NOAA)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Tropical air from Marco and Laura

When you think of hurricanes, the first thoughts are about torrents of rain, battering waves and howling winds. But the unsung nemesis that drives these summer ocean storms is the tropical air that carry. And in this rare week where two storms have traveled thousands of miles in order to get to America, it makes sense that Marco and Laura will haul our highest absolute humidity (dew point) air of the summer.

Now these are NOT going to be the hottest days (mid-upper 90s in July hold that distinction, but they will be the steamiest so our outdoor air conditioner units will sweat up a storm and people like me who play golf with eyeglasses will find the going awfully foggy.

Thursday will dawn with temperatures near 70 and near 100% relative humidity. Fog will dangle along water bodies while a hazy red sky start will greet the new day in areas that stay fog free.

By day, so thick will the humidity level be, that the orange haze of summer will drape the skyline. As high temperatures make it to near 90 degrees, a late day shower or thunderstorm will creep back into the forecast.

As Laura’s remains draw closer on Friday, the dew point will rise into the mid even upper 70s which would be akin to living in the jungle or a steam bath. This time any late day thunder action could impact Ohio high school football games. Highs will be within a whisker of 90 again.

Saturday will see Laura’s remains pass with morning rain and downpours, followed by an afternoon break. When a front crosses by evening a last wave of rain would be plausible.

Cooler, drier more cozy air will arrive Sunday and last into next week!

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Same Heat, Fewer Storms

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
We chalked up another 90-degree day on Tuesday before the evening storms hit and ran. Tony says the next three days will flirt with 90 again before Laura passes on Saturday.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago

Breaking

Severe weather risk for evening activities

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Tony Cavalier
Storms are set to prowl the region this evening with localized severe weather likely.

Forecast

First Warning Weather | Heat Gets Hotter, Storm Risks Get Higher

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
In the normally pedestrian late August period on the calendar, an active week of weather is shaping up across America.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Monday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to a busy weather week across the U.S., including plenty of heat, humidity and downpours in our region.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Starting To Feel Like August Again

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Heat builds back across the Tri-State through the middle of the upcoming week. Then, the remnants of a tropical system coming from the Gulf of Mexico will need to be watched towards the end of the week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Storms, heat, then storms again

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected on Sunday, with a few lingering isolated showers on Monday. Heat will then build during the middle of the week but ultimately will be hampered by another round of showers and storms towards the end of the week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Scattered showers, storms this weekend

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
“Unsettled” weather will continue this weekend in the sense of scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State. However, there will still be plenty of dry hours. By next week, heat becomes the main weather story as 90-degree temperatures return.