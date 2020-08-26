Two new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center has confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus.

According to officials, a 71-year-old woman and 53-year-old woman tested positive.

The 71-year-old woman is isolating at home. The 53-year-old is in the hospital isolating.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center says there have been 224 total coronavirus cases, four deaths and 197 recovered since April.

