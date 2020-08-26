Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two bench warrants have been issued for a central figure in the Breonna Taylor case, sources told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.

The revelation comes two days after WAVE 3 News received 39 pages of leaked documents that paint a picture of a close relationship between Taylor and her ex-boyfriend, convicted drug dealer Jamarcus Glover.

“It’s unfortunate that the city did not provide LMPD’s post-death report and that we only learned of it until it was leaked to the media,” Sam Aguiar, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday.

"Either way, it doesn't change whether she should've been killed or the unlawful actions surrounding her killing," Aguiar added.

Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.

The documents include a number of new details related to the evidence LMPD detectives presented in the warrant used to raid Taylor’s apartment on March 13. Taylor, 26, was shot dead during the raid, prompting a national outcry demanding police reform and three months of protests on Louisville’s city streets. During the incident, LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Mattingly was one of three officers who fired back.

WAVE 3 News has learned the author of the undated report is an investigator in an ongoing narcotics case against Glover, but is not part of the Taylor death investigation. The leaked documents were first reported Tuesday by the Courier-Journal.

An excerpt from the leaked report showed that on Feb. 14, 2020, Glover's car was towed for a parking violation. According to the report, Glover tried to file a complaint against the officer and gave Taylor's phone number as his own. Six days later, detectives from the Place Based Investigation team verified through a database that Glover was using Taylor's home address -- 3003 Springfield Drive -- as well. The PBI squad was the group of detectives assigned to investigate Glover.

Then, on Feb. 24, the report further verified the link between Taylor's home and Glover.

"Detectives received Jamarcus Glover's bank records from Chase Bank," the leaked report stated. "On these bank statements, Jamarcus Glover used 3003 Springfield Drive #4, Louisville, KY 40214 as his mailing address."

Glover, who in addition to his 2015 drug trafficking conviction has several pending drug and weapons cases against him, was named on the March 13 warrant that sent officers to Taylor’s apartment. Taylor and a man named Adrian Walker also were named on that warrant.

According to another document obtained by WAVE 3 News on Tuesday, mail addressed to Glover was among the items seized from Taylor's apartment following the shooting.

The 39-page summary report WAVE 3 News reviewed was part of a larger document, the full contents of which have not been released. Fraternal Order of Police President Ryan Nichols told WAVE 3 News that summary reports are normally a part of a criminal investigation.

"Good or bad, either way, everyone has the right to know all the facts in association in the case," Aguiar said, adding that he still does not understand why the information was not provided sooner or how such transparency would impede an investigation. Aguiar said he wished the public knew more.

The leaked report stated that on Jan. 2, the PBI team saw Glover pull up to 2424 Elliott Avenue, a suspected drug house, in Taylor's car. The team was conducting surveillance on the home which was described as a "trap house," meaning drug deals allegedly took place there. The report included pictures of Taylor's car at the scene.

Then, the next day, the report revealed transcriptions of recorded jailhouse conversations between Glover and Taylor in which they talk about Adrian Walker, another suspect in the case and the third person named in the Taylor warrant.

"You talk to Doug (Adrian Walker?)" Glover asked Taylor.

"Yeah, I did," Taylor responded. "He said he was already back at the trap."

In another conversation between the two just two hours later, Glover thanked Taylor for checking on him.

"When you're around I stress more ... ," she is quoted as saying. "I just always be worried about you ... not like you and b****, but just period with the police, like all kind of s***."

In separate phone calls on Jan. 3, the conversations ended with each telling the other that they loved each other, the documents stated. Also, from January 2016 to January 2020, Glover called Taylor 26 times from jail. Another inmate called her seven times during that period.

According to the new information, once LMPD's tech team installed a GPS tracker on Glover's red Dodge Charger, the device indicated six trips to the 3003 Springfield Drive address in January 2020. LMPD's surveillance efforts also produced pictures of Taylor at 2424 Elliott. The report included never-before-seen images of Glover picking up packages at 3003 Springfield.

The documents also alleged that back in 2016, the body of Fernandez Bowman was found in a car rented by Breonna Taylor. When LMPD detectives arrived at Taylor's home to question her, Glover was there. Taylor told the detectives she did not know Bowman, that she had been dating Glover for several months and that she had let him drive the rental car. She also gave detectives her phone number, which was a number that Glover was still using as recently as February of this year, according to the documents.

That homicide victim was the brother of Damarius Bowman, one of Glover’s “associates” who has been arrested with Glover numerous times, the report stated.

The documents also included copious amounts of transcriptions of recorded jailhouse phone calls made by Glover, several of which were made to the mother of his child. On April 24, Glover told the woman, whom WAVE 3 News has chosen not to identify, that officers "took my car ... They got that bank statement out the arm rest, boom it got Bre's address on there."

In transcribed conversations from the morning of March 13, hours after Taylor was killed, Glover told the woman that Taylor had $8,000 of his money.

"Bre got down like $15 (grand), she had the $8 (grand) I gave her the other day and she picked up another $6 (grand)," he said, according to the documents.

Then, a moment later, he told the woman that "Bre been handling all my money, she been handling my money ... She been handling s*** for me and cuz, it ain't just me."

And later, "I can walk in that house (Bre's) and go directly to whatever it is no problem with it," Glover said, according to the documents.

"While I'm frustrated that the information came out the way it did, I'm not frustrated that the public got access to the information in the case and wish they had more," Aguiar said. "There is a lot of other information that we hope will come out soon."

Sadiqa Reynolds, the CEO of the Louisville Urban League, said at a news conference Wednesday that she wants to know who knew of the information in the report, when they learned it and why it was leaked.

"I think that LMPD is playing catchup," Reynolds said. "I think that whoever leaked that report wants to say, 'See, this is why, now you understand why we did this.' What we want to say back is it doesn't justify her death."

Nichols said he agrees that Taylor should not have died. He explained the report shows why the investigation led police to Taylor's apartment in the first place.

The three LMPD officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative reassignment, per department protocol. One of them, Brett Hankison, was fired after it was determined that he fired 10 shots “blindly” into Taylor’s apartment from outside. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not announced a timetable for when his office will decide whether to criminally charge the officers.

