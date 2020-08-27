3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Thursday.

It says the latest cases involve a 54-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both who are isolating at home, and a 50-year-old woman who’s in hospital isolation.

The latest cases mark 63 new cases for the month and 227 cases overall since the pandemic started.

There have been four deaths. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

